Anantnag Encounter: ‘We Cannot Achieve Peace Without Holding Talks,’ Says Farooq Abdullah

J&K: Three security men were killed in a terrible incident in Kashmir during an encounter with militants. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Humayun Bhat, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, were among those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Terrorists sadly killed them during a violent gunfight in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

This terrifying encounter occurred during the night of Tuesday and Wednesday when a joint police-army operation was undertaken to disrupt insurgent activity in the Garol village of Kokernag, located in the southern portion of Anantnag district. The operation began on Tuesday evening but was suspended during the night. It was quickly restarted in the morning, however, as credible intelligence indicated the presence of terrorists at a hideout.

Dr Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference and a Member of Parliament, stated on Thursday that militancy in Jammu and Kashmir has not ceased and that only dialogue will bring peace to the region. Farooq Abdullah paid a visit to the Humhama home of Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who was slain in the Anantnag encounter last evening

“We cannot achieve peace without holding talks. Fighting with enemies can only lead to destruction and Ukraine is the perfect example of it and militancy has not come to an end in J&K," said Farooq Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the TRF (The Resistance Front) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the horrific encounter on social media. They claimed that the operation was carried out by their specialised unit. Despite the fact that the police and other security agencies have remained silent on TRF's claim.