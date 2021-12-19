Andaman and Nicobar log 100% dual dose COVID-19 vaccination using Covishield

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands achieved 100% double dose COVID vaccination of its target beneficiaries, the administration announced on Sunday (December 19). The Union Territories achieved the feat only with the help of Covishield vaccines.

"A&N achieved 100% Covid vaccine coverage making it 1st State/UT to achieve the feat using only Covishield. UT Admin overcame Insurmountable odds for this extraordinary feat in one of the remotest parts of the world," it said in a tweet.

Sharing the challenges faced by the administration during the vaccination drive, the administration said the inoculation was difficult due to scattered population and geographically complicated terrain.

“Vaccination in Andaman & Nicobar was extremely challenging as the UT is spread over 836 islands; spread over 800 km from North to South separated by rough sea, extremely dense jungle, hills & exposed to inclement weather,’ the A&N said in another tweet.

The islands started the vaccination process on January 16 this year.

As per a health bulletin, 2.87 lakh people have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine against the target of 2.86 lakh beneficiaries, leading to 100.41% vaccination.

A total of 74.67% of the islands' total population has been inoculated, it said.

On the COVID-19 front, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands coronavirus case count rose to 7,701 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, the health bulletin said.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has two active cases, while 7,570 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours, and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the bulletin added.

(With agency inputs)

