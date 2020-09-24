Andhra CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Karnataka's BS Yediyurappa offer prayers at Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala: The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy along with his Karanataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala on Thursday (September 24, 2020).

Earlier, the AP CM was given a warm reception upon his arrival at Mahadwaram by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Later, the CM Reddy received the Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa upon his arrival at Mahadwaram. Then both the Chief Minister's went for the 'darshan' of Lord Venkateswara.

After 'darshan' they were rendered with Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Sri Anil Kumar Singhal offered Theerthaprasadams to both the CMs.

Two chief ministers took part in the Srivari Salakstla Brahmotsavam celebration in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala.

Before the arrival of the two CMs, Intelligence IG Sasidhar Reddy and Tirupati Urban District SP A Ramesh Reddy, and other senior officials have inspected VIP's arrangement from Renigunta Airport to Tirumala Padmavathi Guest House and strict security arrangements have been made.

A thorough inspection was conducted by the Special Police Team at Tirumala Up Ghat road and Down Ghat has been made to ensure that the traffic during the visit is unhindered. SP A Ramesh Reddy along with officers and district superiors conducted Advanced Security Licensing (ASL) on September 21.