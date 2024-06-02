Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: Can Jagan Reddy Ace NDA Challenge? Check Numbers Here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2024: In a significant forecast ahead of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, multiple exit polls have predicted a strong showing for the NDA coalition. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has contested all 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha segments in the state. The seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA coalition allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats to the Janasena Party.

People's Pulse poll predicts that the former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP could win 95-110 assembly seats, while its allies JanaSena might get 14-20 seats and the BJP 2-5 seats.

Axis My India exit poll predicts a mixed result, with TDP securing 78-96 seats, YSRCP getting 55-77 seats, JanaSena Party (JSP) winning 16-18 seats, BJP obtaining 4-6 seats, and Congress possibly gaining 0-2 seats. This gives the NDA coalition a projected range of 98-120 seats, while YSRCP is expected to secure 55-77 seats.

Centre for Politics and Policy Studies favours the YSRCP with 95-105 seats, while the TDP-BJP-JanaSena alliance is expected to win 75-85 seats.

Aaraa Poll Strategies Private Limited has forecast a likely victory for the ruling party, predicting YSRCP to win 94-104 seats and the opposition alliance to secure 71-81 seats.

Atma Sakshi SAS poll also projects a win for the YSRCP, giving them 98-116 seats.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the YSRCP secured a decisive victory with 151 seats, while the TDP won 23, and the Janasena managed only one seat. Neither Congress nor the BJP won any seats in the previous state elections.

As Andhra Pradesh awaits the official results on June 4, the exit polls have heightened anticipation, suggesting a competitive and closely watched electoral outcome.