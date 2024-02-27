Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Disqualifies 8 YSRCP, TDP MLAs For Defection

Taking a strong stance against the defection, the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has disqualified 8 MLAs belonging to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition party Telugu Desham Party (TDP). The disqualified members include Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy, and Undavalli Sridevi, following a petition filed by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Maddalagiri, Karanam Balaram, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, and Vasupalli Ganesh on the petition of the TDP.

The disqualified MLAs had shifted their allegiance from their original parties to other political entities. The CMO said that the Speaker was of the opinion that shifting allegiance undermines the democratic fabric and the voters' mandate.

As per the CMO release, the disqualification decision came after a thorough examination of the allegations and evidence presented in the YSRCP's petition against the mentioned MLAs. The disqualified members were accused of violating party discipline and engaging in activities contrary to the party's principles.

The TDP has alleged in its petition various misconduct and actions incompatible with the party's expectations. The disqualification marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh, as these decisions will have implications for the balance of power in the Assembly.

The Andhra Speaker's decision is in sharp contrast to that of Maharashtra or Madhya Pradesh.