Andhra Pradesh class 10, 12 board exams likely to be conducted in July, says state education minister

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Board is likely to conduct the exams for classes 10th and 12th students as soon as the COVID-19 situation becomes normal in the state.

On Friday (June 11, 2021) Andhra Pradesh education minister, Adimulapu Suresh, said that cancelling Class 10 (SSC) and intermediate exams will be the last option, adding that the state government is trying to conduct the exams keeping student’s future in mind.

"The State government is trying to conduct board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. The cancellation of exams is the last resort only. It is in the interest of the students only that the state government is trying to conduct the exams. Cancellation of exams is a matter of one minute but students' future is our priority. TDP is unnecessarily politicising the matter of exams and creating fear in the minds of students and parents. But many students and parents are ready for exams," ANI quoted Adimulapu Suresh as saying.

The state education minister also added that the JEE and NEET exams will also be considered as soon as the positivity rate comes down. He also revealed that the government understands that it will take over 40 days to conduct the AP board exams 2021.

Following CBSE’s footsteps, many state boards decided to cancel their respective Class 12, 10 board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

