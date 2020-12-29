CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams 2021 datesheet announcement date, time: Latest updates

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank' will announce the CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam 2021 date on December 31, 2020 at 6 PM.

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, this is a welcome development for lakhs of students who are eagerly waiting for CBSE Board Exam 2021 date Sheet. It is expected that after the announcement of dates by Union Minister Pokhriyal the students would be able to plan their studies in a more effective way.

“I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021 on 6 pm on December 31," tweeted Pokhriyal.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam datesheet would be available for download on the official website of CBSE (cbse.nic.in) after the announcement of datesheet by Union Minister Pokhriyal.

During his online interaction with students few weeks ago, Pokhriyal had dropped hints that the CBSE Board Exams will not be canceled. The minister, however, assured the students that they will get enough time to prepare for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams. Pokhriyal had also suggested the students to prepare for the exams.

Earlier, the CBSE had deleted some topics or chapters from the syllabus and the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 was released by the CBSE in July. Students are being advised by CBSE to thoroughly check the revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21.

It is expected that CBSE would release Admit Card 2021 for the upcoming CBSE Board Exams 2021 after the announcement of the datesheet. The admit card is an important documents required to get the entry in Central Board of Secondary Examination centre. The admit cards for CBSE regular students are provided by schools, while private students of CBSE have to download their admit cards from the official website. But it seems that some changes would be seen this year due to coronavirus pandemic.