Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu explains why EVM hacking is easy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu remarked that hackers should not be allowed to take control of democracy.

AMRAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday claimed that there were 100% chances for hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He also remarked that hackers should not be allowed to take control of democracy.

Naidu said that it was the duty of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps ensuring that VVPAT receipts were issued 100 percent or else the ECI should revert to the ballot paper system. 

Addressing a meeting of Telugu Desam Party MPs, Naidu said: "It's easy to misuse technology. It is particularly easy for the one who writes the (software) programme. The Election Commission is only a referee. It should not enforce a system on which there is no trust."

"Political parties are only raising the people's demand. Many parties are opposed to the EVMs. Even developed countries have not been using EVMs and hence the EC should not exert pressure on using a system in which there is no faith," Chandrababu Naidu was quoted as saying by PTI.

Naidu directed TDP MPs to raise the issue in Parliament and put pressure on the government to refrain from using the EVMs in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Commenting on the Centre's reported plan to introduce a full Budget for the 2019-20 financial year, Naidu said that he will ask his MPs to put pressure on the Centre to make it introduce only a vote-on-account budget.

(with agency inputs)

