Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch unique housing scheme ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’

Amaravati: In a unique housing scheme of its kind, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be formally launching ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ (One Time Settlement ( OTS ) scheme) in Tanuku, West Godavari district, on Tuesday (December 21), where registration with full rights on their house will be given to over 52 lakh beneficiaries.

The Andhra Pradesh government brought this novel scheme, where all the loans and their interest on the government-sanctioned homes will be waived off and will provide full right over the property with just a nominal amount, even those properties that cost up to Rs 20 lakh.

Under this OTS scheme, the state government will be providing permanent ownership to the beneficiaries for their houses constructed under various government schemes, which will cost the exchequer an expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore, including the loan waiver and exemption of registration fees.

The scheme was made totally voluntary, without any compulsion. The beneficiaries get a freehold of their house in the place of dwelling rights and enable them to gift or hand over the inheritance to the next generations besides securing the right to mortgage it as an asset for availing bank loans.

The beneficiaries can avail this scheme by paying nominal amounts of Rs 10,000 in villages, Rs 15,000 in municipalities and Rs 20,000 in municipal corporations. In case if the loan amount is lesser than the stipulated amounts, then the beneficiaries can pay the outstanding loan amount and get complete rights on their property.

Similarly, people who have constructed houses in the government allotted lands with their own money and don't have full rights can avail registration by paying just Rs 10 and secure their property.

Post registration, the property will be removed from the prohibited lands under Section 22 (A) and the beneficiary can carry out any legal transaction without any hassles.

Also, to ease the registration process, beneficiaries can register their property at the village and ward secretariats itself without any additional cost. With this document registration, the beneficiary does not require any link documents to carry out any transactions related to the property.

