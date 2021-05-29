हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati extended till June 15 as coronavirus infection rises

Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till June 15.

COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati extended till June 15 as coronavirus infection rises
Photo courtesy: PTI

Tirupati: The month-long COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and its entire Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to June 15 in view of Covid-19 cases.

After a Covid review meeting here, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till June 15.

However, movement of public and business activities would be allowed for four hours from 6 AM to 10 AM daily during the period, they said.

The administration is forced to extend the curfew as the district is one of the worst Covid-affected places, they said adding that the district is located on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

(inputs from agency)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Covid CrisislockdownCOVID restrictionsTirupatiAandhra Pradesh
Next
Story

Kerala to extend lockdown till June 9, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Must Watch

PT7M52S

Will vaccine shortage end with global tender?