COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati extended till June 15 as coronavirus infection rises

Tirupati: The month-long COVID-19 restrictions in Tirupati and its entire Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh would be further intensified and extended for a fortnight from June 1 to June 15 in view of Covid-19 cases.

After a Covid review meeting here, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy and M Goutham Reddy told reporters that the existing daily 18 hour-long curfew restrictions would be increased to 20 hours and it would be extended till June 15.

However, movement of public and business activities would be allowed for four hours from 6 AM to 10 AM daily during the period, they said.

The administration is forced to extend the curfew as the district is one of the worst Covid-affected places, they said adding that the district is located on the borders of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

(inputs from agency)

Live TV