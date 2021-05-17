हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh government extends COVID-19 curfew till May 31

The state added 1,43,684 cases in the first week of May and the number shot up to 1,90,117 during May 8-16.

Andhra Pradesh government extends COVID-19 curfew till May 31
File photo

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the curfew till May 31 as the coronavirus graph continued to be on a steep upward spiral in the state.

The COVID-19 curfew, daily from noon to 6 AM, that came into force on May 5 was supposed to end on Tuesday but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it till the month-end.

The state added 1,43,684 cases in the first week of May and the number shot up to 1,90,117 during May 8-16.

Andhra Pradesh reported over 20,000 cases per day, with a record 24,171 on May 16, in the last six days, clearly indicating that the curfew had had no impact.

"The curfew should be in force at least for four weeks to achieve the desired results (breaking the coronavirus chain). So continue it," the Chief Minister directed the authorities.

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the health officials to take steps to bring down the COVID-19 cases, particularly in rural areas.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take care of children who lose their parents to COVID-19.

"Prepare an action plan on extending required financial assistance to such children. Deposit a fixed amount in their name so that they can utilise the interest for their regular needs," Jagan said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusAndhra Pradesh COVID
Next
Story

COVID-19: Refrain from steam inhalation, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Must Watch

PT22M38S

Narada Sting Operation Case: Ruckus by TMC supporters outside CBI office