Andhra Pradesh extends corona curfew till June 20, check complete guidelines here

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday (June 7, 2021) extended the ongoing corona curfew till June 20.

The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government announced that the COVID-19 curbs in the state will remain in place, but some relaxation will also be given. According to the new order, the curfew will be relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm and the government offices will be allowed to open from 8 am to 2 pm.

Andhra Pradesh government extends statewide curfew till June 20; curfew relation hours 6 am to 2 pm, government offices to function from 8 am to 2pm — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021

The COVID curfew, first imposed on May 5, was supposed to end on June 10 but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic situation, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it for ten more days.

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 8,976 new COVID-19 cases, taking the COVID-19 tally to 17,58,339. The state also reported 90 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 11,466, as per the health department.

Several states and Union Territories have now begun easing the COVID-19 lockdown curbs which were imposed in mid-April, when the deadly second COVID wave hit the country.

Meanwhile, India on Monday witnessed the highest drop in the daily COVID-19 cases in the past two months. According to the Union Health Ministry data released this morning, India reported 1,00,636 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also recorded 2427 deaths, the Health Ministry data showed.

