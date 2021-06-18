हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh extends COVID-19 curfew, check new guidelines

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

Andhra Pradesh extends COVID-19 curfew, check new guidelines
File photo

Amaravati: The COVID-19 curfew in Andhra Pradesh has been further extended till June 30 but with a four-hour additional relaxation in timings.

Accordingly, curfew will be in force from 6 pm to 6 am daily from June 21.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this at a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 here on Friday.

The COVID curfew, first imposed on May 5 this year, has so far been extended in phases till June 20.

A CMO release said all shops and business establishments will have to be shut by 5 pm daily.

In East Godavari district, which has still been reporting a higher number of coronavirus cases, the curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 6 am.

Government offices will function normally from June 21 and staff have been directed to attend work as per the revised schedule.

Tags:
COVID-19covid curfewAndhra Pradesh lockdownCoronavirus
