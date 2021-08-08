Andhra Pradesh government reappoints YV Subba Reddy as TTD Board Chairman

Tirumala: Putting an end to the speculations, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday (August 8) reappointed Y V Subba Reddy, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle, as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board.

Subba Reddy, a former MP, served as TTD Board Chairman for a two-year term till June this year.

Speculation had been rife that he would be either sent to the Rajya Sabha next year or made a member of the AP Legislative Council and inducted into the state Cabinet.

Though some other names were making rounds for the coveted TTD Chairman post, the Chief Minister relied on his uncle only for the job.

Principal Secretary (Revenue-Endowments) G Vani Mohan issued a formal order constituting the TTD Board with Subba Reddy as Chairman as per the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

The other members would be appointed shortly, the Principal Secretary said in the order.

