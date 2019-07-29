close

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government transfers 11 IPS officers

Amaravati: In an administrative reshuffle, Andhra Pradesh government on Monday transferred 11 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to the new posts.

Among the key IPS officers transferred were Y Rishanth Reddy, K.Arif Hafeez, Vakul Jindal, Rahul Dev Singh, Ajitha Vejendla, Gowthami Sali, Garud Sumit Sunil, Harish Kumar Gupta, Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, T.A.Tripathi, and Dr M. Kantha Rao.

Earlier in June, the Andhra Pradesh government issued orders for transferring some of its Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and one each of their Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS), and Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officers, with an immediate effect.

Other IAS and IPS officers were transferred earlier in June.
 

