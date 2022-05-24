हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Andhra Pradesh minister Ponnada Satish's home set on fire amid violent protests

Violence broke out in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday (May 24) after an angry mob opposed renaming of Konaseema district as Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Andhra Pradesh minister Ponnada Satish&#039;s home set on fire amid violent protests
Pic Credit: ANI File Photo

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponnada Satish's house was set on fire by angry protestors in Konaseema district on Tuesday (May 24). The protestors were leading an agitation against the renaming of the district as Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

News agency ANI shared horrifying visuals of arson in the state. Protestors were seen marching on the streets with cops present for crowd control. In another clip, the protestors were caught on camera throwing stones as well.

 

Violence broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Amalapuram town on Tuesday (May 24) after an angry mob showed their disapproval about naming Konaseema district as Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Apart from MLA Ponnada Satish, state minister P. Viswaroop's home was also attacked and many vehicles were subjected to stone pelting.

The protest was organised by an organisation called Konaseema Sadhana Samithi (KSS). 

Home Minister T. Anita condemned the violence. She said anti-social elements were leading the protesters. She said it was unfortunate that the decision to name the district after the father of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar was opposed. The home minister claimed that the decision was taken at the request of the people.

The Konaseema district was carved out from East Godavari with Amalapuram as its headquarters. It was one of the 13 districts created on April 4, taking the total number of districts in the state to 26.

(With IANS inputs)

