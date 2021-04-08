हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTCs polls: Voting underway in 13 districts

Around 2.5 crore eligible electors will vote in the elections for 7,220 MPTCs and 515 ZPTCs in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. 

Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTCs polls: Voting underway in 13 districts
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: After clearance from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, voting has begun for territorial constituencies of Mandals and 515 constituencies of Zila Parishads of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (April 8). 

Around 2.5 crore eligible electors will vote in the elections for 7,220 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray for Mandal constituencies while 2,058 candidates for Zila Parishad constituencies.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court had struck down the order of a single-judge bench which had stayed the notification of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on MPTC and ZPTC elections.

High court judge Upmaka Durgaprasada Rao had on Monday stalled the polls for not giving four weeks’ prior time and mandated new SEC Nilam Sawhney to file an affidavit by April 15, IANS reported. Sawhney had earlier issued a notification announcing MPTCs and ZPTCs polls. 

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Andhra PradeshZilla Parishad Territorial ConstituenciesMandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies
Next
Story

China capable of launching cyber-attacks, India getting ready for it: Gen Bipin Rawat

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on the rapidly increasing Coronavirus cases