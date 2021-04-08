Andhra Pradesh MPTC, ZPTCs polls: Voting underway in 13 districts

New Delhi: After clearance from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, voting has begun for territorial constituencies of Mandals and 515 constituencies of Zila Parishads of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday (April 8).

Around 2.5 crore eligible electors will vote in the elections for 7,220 MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies) and 515 ZPTCs (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies) in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

A total of 18,782 candidates are in the fray for Mandal constituencies while 2,058 candidates for Zila Parishad constituencies.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court had struck down the order of a single-judge bench which had stayed the notification of the State Election Commissioner (SEC) on MPTC and ZPTC elections.

High court judge Upmaka Durgaprasada Rao had on Monday stalled the polls for not giving four weeks’ prior time and mandated new SEC Nilam Sawhney to file an affidavit by April 15, IANS reported. Sawhney had earlier issued a notification announcing MPTCs and ZPTCs polls.

