Andhra Pradesh Municipal Elections 2021: Counting underway, results to be out today

Hyderabad: The counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh municipal elections, which includes 12 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/nagar panchayats in the state started on Sunday.

The state municipal elections is witnessing a triangular fight between the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the elections, YSRCP is in a secure place as it is contesting the municipal polls on the back of its victory in the recent panchayat elections, in which the party bagged a majority of seats. Following the YSRCP victory, TDP stood at a distant second position.

The Jaganmohan Reddy’s party on March 5 secured its place in the civic polls by grabbing 578 wards in the state.

Earlier, both the opposition parties, TDP and BJP, accused Reddy of instigating political violence in the state elections and filed the complaint with the election commission.

The notable development of the recent election is that BJP had been establishing itself as the main alternative to Jagan’s YSRCP. They have joined hands with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party, fielding candidates in 63 wards, with BJP receiving 22 and JSP getting 41.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majilis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has made a wild card entry in the state political arena and is testing its electoral fortune in Andhra Pradesh. The party has decided to field candidates in 47 wards.

Meanwhile, The counting of votes started at 8 am and the first result is likely to be out by 10 am. The State Election Commission revealed that as many as 2,204 counting tables have been set up for 12 municipal corporations, while 2,376 counting supervisors and 7,412 counting personnel are deployed to count the votes.

