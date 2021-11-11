Andhra Pradesh on high alert amid heavy rainfall warning, CM Reddy reviews situation

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday (November 11) directed the authorities to be vigilant and review the situation from time to time in wake of the stormy weather prevailing in many southern districts close to Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

During a video-conference with the district collectors of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa on the situation arising from heavy rains, the CM called for a high alert in view of the heavy spells, especially in Nellore and Chittoor districts and told the officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams. He instructed the collectors to prepare relief camps for taking care of the people from inundated areas with proper facilities and told them to provide Rs 1000 as a relief to every victim.

A dedicated phone number is also being set up for the flood victims and top officials are told to coordinate with other departments to evacuate people from flood-prone areas.

The officials were also directed to take all necessary precautionary measures to prevent damage and ensure that all types of medications are available at PHCs, Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption.

Priority is being given to power restoration works, plugging breaches to canals in case of the damages and ensuring supply of safe drinking water to all the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department informed that surface winds close to the speed of 60-70 km per hour will be experienced in Chennai from today evening. Heavy rains are expected in Nellore, Prakasam, Chittoor and Kadapa.

The MeT department officials also added that a low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal is likely to make landfall in the southern part of the country as a cyclone by November 17 and citizens are advised to brace for another likely spell of heavy rains.

