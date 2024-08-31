Andhra Pradesh: One Dead, Two Missing As House Collapse In Vijayawada

One woman died, two others were admitted to hospital while another two have been reported missing after a house collapsed in the Mogalrajapuram area of Vijayawada on Saturday.

According to the officials, the house collapsed after a rock fell from the top of the hill amid heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a search operation is underway for the two missing people who are feared buried under the rubble.

"The incident happened during the early hours after a rock fell from the top of the hill. One woman aged 24 has died in this. Two women are in hospital and in stable condition. We are searching for another two members there. I think they are inside the debris," an official told ANI.

More information is awaited.