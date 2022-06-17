Andhra Pradesh SSC result: For the first time in its history, the Andhra Pradesh school education department has decided to provide a betterment opportunity for 2022 SSC students. The pass percentage in the SSC exams was 67 per cent, the lowest in two decades, and the government has already decided to conduct exams for the failed students next month. The students who passed the SSC Public Examinations in April 2022, and secured less than 50 marks in a subject are eligible to apply and appear for the Betterment Examinations for a maximum of two subjects along with the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations as per the schedule announced earlier, from July 6 to July 15.

In an official statement on Thursday, Director, Government Examinations, D. Devananda Reddy said the betterment examination fee of ₹500 per subject should be paid at the time of submission of applications, which would be available in the respective school logins from June 16 to 19. The students should approach their headmaster for the purpose.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarified that the low Class X pass percentage was not a mistake. The aim was to provide quality education for students. Those who failed could appear for the advanced supplementary exams in July.

Applications for betterment examinations will be available in the respective school logins from June 16 to 19 and the students wishing to sit for the exams should approach the headmaster and pay the fees. The government had announced that pupils who failed to clear SSC exam can write the supplementary test as regular students.

Earlier, this year the class 10th result was underwhelming where the overall pass rate was 67.26 percent. The girls outperformed the boys. Girls pass at a percentage of 70.70 percent, while boys pass at a percentage of 64.02 percent only.

Live TV