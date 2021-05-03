Andhra Pradesh to undergo partial lockdown for two weeks from May 5

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday (May 3) decided to impose a ‘partial curfew’ across the state.

This curfew will start on May 5 and go on for two weeks to curb the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. Lockdown-like restrictions will be in place in Andhra Pradesh from 12 noon to 6 am.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy announced this decision at a high-level COVID review meeting on Monday, according to news agency PTI.

Shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force.

Only emergency services would be allowed to move around after 12 pm as curfew would be clamped till 6 in the morning.

For the past few days, night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am is in force in the state to contain COVID-19.

But with the number of cases growing in record numbers daily, the Chief Minister decided to impose further restrictions to break the chain.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board on Monday permitted a few industries in Visakhapatnam to convert their existing nitrogen plants into medical oxygen generating units to meet the growing demand for oxygen due to spurt in COVID-19 cases.

