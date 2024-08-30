Andhra Shocker: Hidden Camera Found In College Washroom; Videos Sold Widely

The shocking incident has emerged from the engineering college in Andhra Pradesh, where a hidden camera was found in the women's hostel washroom. The hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls' hostel washroom.

The incident that took place at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishnan district has ignited outrage among students and the local community.

A group of female students discovered a hidden camera in their washroom yesterday evening, causing immediate alarm and distress. This led to a chaotic scene as students organised a protest that began around 7 pm and continued till this morning. The crew's chants of "We want justice" echoed through the campus and they were demanding answers and accountability.

Reportedly, more than 300 photos and videos from the women's hostel washroom were leaked and some students had purchased these videos.

Following the incident, Police have arrested Vijay Kumar, a senior student from the boys' hostel and his laptop has been seized and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, As per ANI, Gudlavalleru Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana Said, "No hidden cameras have been found on the premises so far, but the investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited."

The discovery of the hidden camera and the leak of sensitive footage have deeply troubled many female students. Many students have reported fear and discomfort about using the washroom facilities, with some even avoiding the area completely.