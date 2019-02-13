हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Animal Cruelty

Animal spotted: Man bites man who tried to stop him from assaulting dog

When Ravi Chauhan tried to stop Babbi from allegedly assaulting a dog, he was bitten multiple times by Babbi.

Animal spotted: Man bites man who tried to stop him from assaulting dog
Image used for representational purpose only.

Indore: A man was bitten multiple times by another man after he berated the latter for thrashing a dog, police said here Wednesday.

The victim, Ravi Chauhan, saw the alleged assailant Babbi beating the dog mercilessly with a pipe in the Sanjay Nagar locality Monday night, police said.

Out of compassion for the canine, Chauhan tried to stop Babbi from tormenting the dog, Rajendra Nagar Inspector Sunil Verma said.

Furious over this interference, Babbi knocked Chauhan down and bit him multiple times, the police official said.

Meanwhile, even as Babbi was assaulting Chauhan, the canine scampered away to safety, Verma said.

"We have booked the accused under section 324 of IPC (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) for biting Chauhan multiple times," the police official said.

Tags:
Animal Crueltyanimal safetyDog cruelty
Next
Story

SP leaders tight-lipped after Mulayam backs Narendra Modi's return as PM

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi