Delhi Kanjhawala Death: From accident spot to investigation so far - read A to Z about Anjali's hit and run case HERE

Anjali Singh Kanjhawala Case Full Story: Serious questions are being raised about the response and initial investigation of the Delhi Police after the tragic death of a 20-year-old girl, Anjali, under suspicious circumstances in Sultanpuri area of North West Delhi on the night of 31st December. According to the police, the girl riding a scooty met with an accident in the Krishna Vihar area of Sultanpuri. Her body was trapped in the car and the body was found in Jaunta village of Kanjhawala police station, about 14 km from here. A few hours after the incident became public, the Delhi Police, in an official statement, called it an accident and informed us about the arrest of five people in the car. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against all of them. Now the police say that there are not five but seven accused.

Kanjhawala Accident: The Full Story

Zee News English tried to link the events of the night of 31 December 2022 and the morning of 1 January 2013. According to the picture that has become clear so far, Anjali had left her house in the evening itself and had told her mother that she would return late at night. The last time she talked to her mother was at 8.29 pm. The footage of the hotel shows that Anjali went to the Oyo Hotel with another girl. According to the CCTV footage and the hotel staff, there was some scuffle between the two. In the footage, the girls are seen leaving the Oyo Hotel at 1.32 am. Around two o'clock in the night, Anjali and another girl are seen on a scooty near the accident site. There is a distance of about two and a half kilometers between the Oyo Hotel and the spot. Around this time, the suspicious Baleno car and the police PCR are seen near the spot.

The accused are seen in the CCTV footage driving the vehicle from Kanjhawala towards Jaunta village. In footage taken at 3.17 am, the suspected Baleno car was seen taking a U-turn. Now something was visible under it. Eyewitnesses made several PCR calls to the police after seeing the body under the Baleno car. Anjali's body falls on a U-turn from under the Baleno car, 13.1 kilometers away from the spot, around 3.30 pm. After some time, the Kanjhawala police get information about the dead body of the girl being found on the road.

At 4.51 pm, the car riders park the car in the parking lot of Sector-1 of Rohini, 14.5 kilometers away from the spot where the body fell in Jaunti village. At 6:55 in the morning, the police team reached the car in the parking lot. About an hour and a half later, the FSL team reaches the spot and collects forensic evidence from the car. According to eyewitnesses, the Delhi Police team conducted a thorough investigation there.

Kanjhawala Case: The accident Spot

According to the FIR, the incident took place in the Krishna Vihar area of ​​Sultanpuri police station. Many eyewitnesses were found there who had seen the police picking up the scooty from there. People also saw some pieces of something like a scooty lying in one place. The place of accident is 900 meters away from Sultanpuri police station. This street of Krishna Vihar is 190 meters long and four CCTV cameras are installed on it.

Delhi Hit And Run Case: CCTV Footage

Initially, it was said that there was no CCTV footage or any witnesses of the incident. But later on, the investigators examined the footage of these 4 cameras and tried to piece together the sequence of events. The time stamp of all these four CCTVs is different. Since the time stamp of all CCTVs is different and the time is back and forth, therefore on the basis of the time stamp of the footage, it cannot be said with certainty at what time and where the accident happened. But the time stamp of the CCTV and the time given by the police match. According to this, it can be assumed that the accident happened at 2:05 in the night.

There is CCTV footage just before and after the accident in which two girls on scooty and a Baleno's car are seen leaving from there. But there is no such footage in which a car-scooty collision or accident is seen. No such CCTV camera is visible on the spot, nor has any such footage come to the fore till the time of writing this report, which has the spot in the range of the camera. This is the reason why it is not clear how the accident happened and what happened immediately after that.

Delhi Horror: The Witness

On Tuesday, a young woman, Nidhi, came forward who claimed that she was riding a scooty at the time of the accident and was still silent because of fear. Nidhi claimed that the girl killed was her friend and she was trapped under the car after the scooty hit the car.

Delhi Kanjhawala Case: Claims of Anjali's friend

Claiming to be the only eyewitness to the incident on Tuesday and Anjali's friend Nidhi's statements and claims have now become a puzzle.

Nidhi lives 300 meters from Sultanpuri police station and 1100 meters from the spot.

Nidhi lives alone in C-1 block of Sultanpuri. On Wednesday, she remained imprisoned in her house and did not talk to the media.

Her father had died a long time ago. Neighbours don't know much about her work.

On the basis of conversation with the neighbors, it is known that she has been living alone for a long time.

Nidhi has claimed that she was very scared after the accident and had quietly returned to her home without telling anything to anyone.

She has claimed that due to fear, she did not tell anyone about this till two days after the incident.

In the CCTV footage, another girl was seen with Anjali outside the Oyo Hotel and it is believed that she is Nidhi.

On the other hand, Anjali's family says that they have no information about Nidhi, nor has she ever come to their house.

Delhi Police said on Thursday that 'Eyewitness Nidhi has no connection with the accused. Her statement has been recorded in the court, about which information cannot be given now.

The picture of the events that has been cleared so far.

Anjali Case Delhi: Why was the girl not seen under the Baleno car near the spot?

CCTVs are not very clear. But even after watching the video frame by frame, there is no sign of any girl under the car. That means if the girl was under the car at that time, she was trapped in such a way that no part of her is visible, at least in the footage. In the CCTV footage of the incident, a police PCR van is also seen at the spot at the exact time when this incident happened. The footage of this PCR van is being played on news channels and the question arises that if that van was around at the time of the accident, then why the policemen present in this van did not act at that time. According to the footage of the first CCTV out of the four CCTVs installed in this lane, exactly 30 seconds after the Baleno car enters this lane, the PCR car also enters the same lane. Another CCTV footage of the spot, which is about 20 meters ahead of the alleged accident spot, also shows the PCR van, although it is not clear from the time stamp after how long the PCR passed by. In the footage available so far, this police PCR van is not seen chasing the suspected Baleno.

At the press conference of Delhi Police on Thursday, it was said that an 'internal inquiry is going on regarding the role of the police, whether it is human error or error in the process. Action will be taken on the basis of the result. However, the police have not yet accepted any lapse in PCR on their part. Police said, "PCR saw Scooty at the spot. On the basis of the number, the police reached his owner's house. On this basis, after the girl's body was found, the police called her mother and got the body identified."

Kanjhawala Case Delhi: Investigation of Delhi Police So Far

In the Kanjhawala case, the Delhi Police has given information about the investigation so far by holding a press conference on Thursday. Based on the investigation so far, what information has been given by Delhi Police's Special CP Sagarpreet Hooda, let us know:

Two more people have been detected on the basis of CCTV. That means there are not five but seven accused.

The remaining two accused tried to hide the truth. Helped to save the criminals.

Delhi police has arrested Ashutosh, the sixth accused in the case. It was Ashutosh's car under which the deceased woman was dragged.

Eyewitness Nidhi has no connection with the accused. Her statement has been recorded, about which information cannot be given now.

Police is waiting for the forensic report

The final report of the postmortem is yet to come.

On the basis of call details, no old connection has been found between the deceased Anjali and the accused.

The timing of CCTV is being analysed.

While tracing the last scene, the police have come to the conclusion that Nidhi is an important eyewitness in this case. Her statement has been recorded in the court under 164 CrPC.

Police was not informed after the incident, it is also being investigated as to what was the reason for this.

Till now this whole matter is not becoming a murder case. Section 302 (murder) cannot be imposed without strong evidence. Based on the evidence so far, a case under section 304 (culpable homicide) is made out.

An internal inquiry is being done regarding the role of the police whether it is a human error or an error in the process. Action will be taken on the basis of the result.

Based on the scooty found on the spot, the police reached its owner's house. Dead body was found after that. No lapse has come to the fore from the police side so far.

After analyzing the remaining aspects, the police will soon file a charge sheet.

#UPDATE | Kanjhawala death case | Ashutosh, the sixth accused has been arrested by Delhi Police. Ashutosh's car was the one under which the deceased woman was dragged. https://t.co/dY75iGTi2W — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police took all the six people into custody. The young people had borrowed this car from their friend living in Rohini Sector 1, saying it was an emergency. The medical board has not confirmed rape or sexual violence towards Anjali in its post-mortem report.