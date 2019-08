New Delhi: Two people were killed and at least 22 were injured after in a bus-tractor collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao district on Tuesday morning.

The injured have been admitted to a community health center in Bangarmau

The incident happened after the tractor in which the people were travelling overturned after the speeding bus hit it. The people were returning after offering puja at Lodheshwar Mahadev Mandir.

(More details awaited)