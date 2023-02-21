topStoriesenglish2575676
NewsIndia
UDDHAV THACKERAY

Another Blow To Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Office in Parliament Allotted to Eknath Shinde-led Faction

In a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Lok Sabha secretariat on Tuesday allotted the party office in Parliament House to Eknath Shinde-led Faction.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Another Blow To Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Office in Parliament Allotted to Eknath Shinde-led Faction

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Lok Sabha secretariat on Tuesday allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led Faction. The Shinde-led faction had written a letter to the LS secretariat requesting them to hand over the office which was accepted today. The Election Commission on Friday (Febrauary 17) decided that the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena and symbol of `Bow and Arrow` would be retained by the Shinde group.

Tomorrow, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the next hearing on a number of issues relating to the Shiv Sena saga.

Also Read: Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Shiv Sena’s Website Deleted, Names of Social Media Handles Changed

Uddhav Thackeray has appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, requesting an urgent hearing. The court, however, asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to "Come tomorrow through proper process."

Live Tv

Uddhav ThackerayEknath Shindeshiv sena symbol rowbow and arrow symbolShiv Sena OfficeLok SabhaSupreme Court hearing on Shiv Sena

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?
DNA Video
DNA: They kept on demolishing the mosque..the policemen kept watching the spectacle
DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'