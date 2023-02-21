Another Blow To Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena Office in Parliament Allotted to Eknath Shinde-led Faction

New Delhi: In a major blow to the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Lok Sabha secretariat on Tuesday allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led Faction. The Shinde-led faction had written a letter to the LS secretariat requesting them to hand over the office which was accepted today. The Election Commission on Friday (Febrauary 17) decided that the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena and symbol of `Bow and Arrow` would be retained by the Shinde group.

Tomorrow, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear the next hearing on a number of issues relating to the Shiv Sena saga.

Uddhav Thackeray has appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, requesting an urgent hearing. The court, however, asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to "Come tomorrow through proper process."