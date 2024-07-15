Another Bus Overturns, Falls Off Bridge In Haridwar With 35 Passengers, Several injured: Watch

In a tragic incident on Sunday evening, a Moradabad Roadways bus fell off a bridge near Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar, resulting in numerous injuries. The bus, which had departed from the Moradabad Roadways bus depot, was en route to Dehradun when the accident occurred. Several videos are circulating online which show the bus lying on its side after dropping off the bridge, with locals rushing to the scene to assist the injured passengers.

Accident Details

The mishap took place at the entry gate of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Parking. According to reports, the bus broke through a highway barrier and overturned, ultimately falling off the bridge. Passengers onboard, numbering 35, experienced a harrowing ordeal as the bus collided with the railing and toppled over. The impact of the crash led to immediate cries for help, with panic ensuing among those inside the bus.

Rescue Operations

Local residents present at the scene were quick to respond, initiating a rescue operation. Video footage of their efforts shows passengers being extricated from the bus through the windows, which faced upwards after the bus fell. The swift action of the locals helped to ensure that all passengers were evacuated safely.

Out of the 35 passengers, approximately 20 sustained injuries, with 10 reported to be in serious condition. Emergency services, including the police, arrived promptly after receiving information about the accident. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Police Report And Investigation

Preliminary police reports suggest that the bus driver lost control, leading to the vehicle veering right and striking the bridge railing. Despite normal traffic conditions and no vehicles obstructing the bus's path, the driver failed to correct the bus’s trajectory in time. The police indicated that if the driver had maneuvered the bus to the left, the accident might have been prevented.