Another Covid-19 Wave In India? Over 500 Cases In UP; Mask Mandatory For Govt Employees In Maharashtra's Satara

Lucknow: Amid fears of a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country, active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh have crossed the 500 mark with 91 more persons testing positive for the virus, according to the latest health department data. Of the new cases, Lucknow has reported 13, Gautam Buddha Nagar 10, Ghaziabad 15 and Lalitpur 20, even as the daily recoveries stood at 20.

In the state capital, while Chinhat, NK Road and Sarojini Nagar recorded two cases each, Alambagh, Aliganj, Qaiserbagh, Indira Nagar, Mohanlalganj, Chowk and Tudiyaganj saw one case each. Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer, said that as four more patients were declared recovered in Lucknow, the number of active cases in the city stood at 59.

"A majority of Covid patients are in home isolation. A few admitted to hospitals for treatment of other illnesses have tested positive during their stay," said Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer.

Mask Mandatory For Govt Employees In Satara

In view of the rise in Covid-19 and influenza cases in Maharashtra, the Satara district administration has made wearing of masks compulsory for employees and officials working in government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks.

The order was issued by Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi on Monday, effective immediately. The collector also appealed to residents in the district to use masks and maintain social distancing, and hand hygiene in crowded places such as weekly markets, bus stands, congregations, and weddings.

In the wake of a spurt in cases of COVID-19 and influenza, the public health department of Maharashtra has been directed to take precautionary measures, and as per the directions, Jaivanshi has issued the order making the mask mandatory for employees, including officials working with government and semi-government offices, colleges, and banks, as per a note issued by the district administration.

"The citizens have also been appealed to use masks, maintain social distancing and hygiene at crowded places like weekly markets, bus stands, fairs, congregations, and weddings," the administration said.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 248 fresh coronavirus cases and a single casualty which raised the tally of infections to 81,45,590 and the death toll to 1,48,445, as per the state health department. A day before, the state had reported 562 COVID-19 cases. Maharashtra's tally of active cases stands at 3,532 active cases, a health official said on Monday.

India Covid-19 Case Update

India on Monday recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh Coronavirus cases and the active caseload rose to 20,219. According to Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 AM, the death toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 fatalities - three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan - recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246). The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19.