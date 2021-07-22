हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Another earthquake jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner, measuring 4.8 on Richter scale

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday morning, second quake in two days. 

Another earthquake jolts Rajasthan&#039;s Bikaner, measuring 4.8 on Richter scale

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 7:42 am on July 22, the National Center for Seismology informed. This is a second quake to rock the region in two days.

On Wednesday, a quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had hit Rajasthan' Bikaner, the National Centre for Seismology had informed on its official Twitter handle.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology it wrote.

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited) 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EarthquakeRajasthan
Next
Story

Heavy downpour batters Mumbai, several areas waterlogged- Check local train, traffic updates here

Must Watch

PT2M36S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day