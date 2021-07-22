Another earthquake jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner, measuring 4.8 on Richter scale

New Delhi: An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 7:42 am on July 22, the National Center for Seismology informed. This is a second quake to rock the region in two days.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 22-07-2021, 07:42:15 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 69.50, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 413km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/EivLs0wMtU pic.twitter.com/EmO5rWJjnn — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 22, 2021

On Wednesday, a quake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had hit Rajasthan' Bikaner, the National Centre for Seismology had informed on its official Twitter handle.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 21-07-2021, 05:24:29 IST, Lat: 29.19 & Long: 70.05, Depth: 110 Km ,Location: 343km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan," National Centre for Seismology it wrote.

(This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited)

