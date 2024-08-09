Amid temple-mosque row surrounding multiple ancient monuments across India including Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, the controversy surrounding Madhya Pradesh's Bija Mandal has again got into the limelight. Hindus perform rituals every year on the occasion of Nag Panchami at the Bija Mandal temple in Vidisha district. This annual worship has traditionally taken place outside the temple for many years. This year, however, a Hindu group requested permission to conduct the worship inside the temple. In response, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) issued a letter stating that Bija Mandal is not a temple but a mosque. Citing the ASI's letter, the district collector denied permission for worship inside, stating that it is a mosque, not a temple. This decision has now sparked a controversy.

What Is Bija Mandal or Vijay Mandir?

The Bijamandal (or Bija Mandal) was constructed in the 11th century and was likely a grand temple, much taller than what remains today. The site now consists of the foundation of a large structure, once filled with pillars and intricately carved sculptures, many of which are still on display at the site.

In the 17th century, the temple was converted into a mosque by the Mughal Empire, using several original stone pieces for the new structure. Other elements, such as the pillars in the main mosque area, were gathered from various smaller nearby temples, resulting in a lack of uniformity in the design.

What Do Muslims Say?

Muslim community spokesperson Shoaib Ahmed Bablu clarified that the Bija Mandal dispute is not their concern. He mentioned that an agreement was reached in 1965, and they were allocated a separate Eidgah for prayers, where they continued to offer namaz. The current conflict over Bija Mandal is between the administration and the Hindu community.

Design Resembles New Parliament

It is noted that the design of the Bija Mandal temple is similar to that of the new Parliament building. The dispute has intensified as Hindu organizations are upset about the denial of permission for worship in the temple and its designation as a mosque.