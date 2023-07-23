Another Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! This Time A Dalit Man's Face Smeared With Human Excreta

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a Dalit man was subjected to a humiliating act when a man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community allegedly smeared human faeces on his body, head, and face. The incident occurred after the victim accidentally touched the accused with grease while working on the construction of a drain in Bikaura village. This distressing incident follows a recent case in the state's Sidhi district, where a man urinated on a tribal man, leading to widespread outrage.

**Accused Detained and Legal Action Initiated:**

The accused, identified as Ramkripal Patel, has been taken into custody by the authorities. A case is being registered against Mr Patel under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This incident has sparked concerns about caste-based discrimination and violence in the region.



cre Trending Stories

**Victim's Account of the Incident:**

The victim, Dashrath Ahirwar, approached the police on Saturday to report the incident that occurred on Friday. He stated that while he was working on the construction of a drain in Bikaura village, he accidentally touched the accused, who was bathing at a nearby hand pump, with the grease he was using for the construction work.

According to Mr Ahirwar, Ramkripal Patel then reacted violently to the accidental touch. He brought human faeces in a mug he was using to bathe and smeared it on Mr Ahirwar's body, head, and face. The victim further reported that the accused verbally abused him based on his caste during the shocking ordeal.

**Allegations Against the Panchayat:**

Following the incident, Dashrath Ahirwar sought help from the local panchayat to address the issue. However, instead of taking appropriate action against the accused, Mr Ahirwar claimed that the panchayat imposed a fine of ₹600 on him. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of local institutions in addressing caste-based discrimination and violence, news agency Press Trust Of India reported.

**Legal Charges Against the Accused:**

The Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel confirmed that a case is being registered against Ramkripal Patel under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, news agency Press Trust Of India reported.

**Police Investigation and Details:**

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Dashrath Ahirwar and other workers were joking with Mr Patel while he was bathing nearby. The playful exchange took a dark turn when Mr Ahirwar accidentally applied grease to Mr Patel's hand, which seemingly triggered the accused's violent reaction. Ramkripal Patel then picked up human faeces with his hands and threw it at Dashrath Ahirwar, subjecting him to the degrading act,

Another Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! This Time A Dalit Man's Face Smeared With Human Excreta

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a Dalit man was subjected to a humiliating act when a man from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community allegedly smeared human faeces on his body, head, and face. The incident occurred after the victim accidentally touched the accused with grease while working on the construction of a drain in Bikaura village. This distressing incident follows a recent case in the state's Sidhi district, where a man urinated on a tribal man, leading to widespread outrage.

**Accused Detained and Legal Action Initiated:**

The accused, identified as Ramkripal Patel, has been taken into custody by the authorities. A case is being registered against Mr Patel under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This incident has sparked concerns about caste-based discrimination and violence in the region.

*As per news agency Press Trust Of India*

**Victim's Account of the Incident:**

The victim, Dashrath Ahirwar, approached the police on Saturday to report the incident that occurred on Friday. He stated that while he was working on the construction of a drain in Bikaura village, he accidentally touched the accused, who was bathing at a nearby hand pump, with the grease he was using for the construction work.

According to Mr Ahirwar, Ramkripal Patel then reacted violently to the accidental touch. He brought human faeces in a mug he was using to bathe and smeared it on Mr Ahirwar's body, head, and face. The victim further reported that the accused verbally abused him based on his caste during the shocking ordeal.

**Allegations Against the Panchayat:**

Following the incident, Dashrath Ahirwar sought help from the local panchayat to address the issue. However, instead of taking appropriate action against the accused, Mr Ahirwar claimed that the panchayat imposed a fine of ₹600 on him. This has raised questions about the effectiveness of local institutions in addressing caste-based discrimination and violence, news agency Press Trust Of India reported.

**Legal Charges Against the Accused:**

The Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel confirmed that a case is being registered against Ramkripal Patel under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, news agency Press Trust Of India reported.

**Police Investigation and Details:**

During the police investigation, it was revealed that Dashrath Ahirwar and other workers were joking with Mr Patel while he was bathing nearby. The playful exchange took a dark turn when Mr Ahirwar accidentally applied grease to Mr Patel's hand, which seemingly triggered the accused's violent reaction. Ramkripal Patel then picked up human faeces with his hands and threw it at Dashrath Ahirwar, subjecting him to the degrading act, as per news agency Press Trust Of India.

Both the accused and the victim are reported to be in their early 40s, and the incident has raised concerns about the prevalence of caste-based discrimination and violence in the region.