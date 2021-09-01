Schools in UP, Delhi, TN, Rajasthan and Haryana reopens from Sept 1, all you need to know

As the COVID-19 norms continue to be eased, several states are reopening their schools from Wednesday, (September 1, 2021). While some states announced that despite physical classes being permitted, online classes will continue too. Mostly the schools have allowed to reopen for students of senior classes to help prep them for their upcoming exams.

To ensure health and safety of students, teachers and other staff members an SOP has been issued which includes staggered timings, physical distancing, consent from parents. Also, the option to attend classes in school or want online classes will be with students and their guardians.

Delhi schools reopen from September 1

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced that schools and educational institutions can resume physical classes in a phased manner from September 1, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued guidelines on Monday, August 30 for the reopening of schools in the national capital. The latest DDMA guidelines say that a maximum of 50 per cent of students per classroom will be called depending upon capacity. It also said that the timetable should be prepared as per the occupancy limit of classrooms.

UP schools reopen from September 1

The Uttar Pradesh government had already given orders to open schools for classes 9 to 12. As per the recent order, schools will be reopened for classes 1 to 5 too. "The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior government official had said.

MP schools reopen from September 1

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12, and soon for Classes 6 to 12 as well. However, it is mandatory for students to bring consent from their parents. It has been assured that the school management and parents will have to ensure compliance with COVID-19 rules.

