Another strike on Pakistan, Amit Shah congratulates Team India on World Cup win

New Delhi: BJP President Amit Shah was all praises for Team India which defeated after the Men in Blue and registered a glorious victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the 2019 ICC World Cup match.

Applauding the Men in Blue for their spectacular feat and equating the victory with the Balakot air strikes in February, Shah took to Twitter on Sunday night and said: "Another strike on Pakistan by team India and the result is the same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win."

Another strike on Pakistan by #TeamIndia and the result is same. Congratulations to the entire team for this superb performance. Every Indian is feeling proud and celebrating this impressive win. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/XDGuG3OiyK — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 16, 2019

Praises for Virat Kohli-led team poured in from other leaders as well. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauded them for their "amazing" performance on the field. "Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory. We are all proud of Team India," Rajnath Singh posted on Twitter.

Congratulations to Indian cricket team for winning the match against Pakistan in #CWC2019. The Indian team played an amazing game of cricket for this victory.

We are all proud of Team India.

- Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 16, 2019

Other senior BJP leaders also congratulated Team India for their stupendous win. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind!"

Well played team India. Congratulations for a spectacular win. Jai Hind! #teamblue #indvspak #CWC19

- Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 16, 2019

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also extended his warm wishes to Team India for their "stunning victory" and said: "Congratulations to Team India for another stunning victory against Pakistan in the CWC 2019. I wish our men in blue all the luck in their march towards the coveted World Cup."

Congratulations to Team India __ for another stunning victory against Pakistan in #CWC2019.

I wish our men in blue all the luck in their march towards the coveted World Cup. #PakVsIndia pic.twitter.com/Es6tfi8leI

- Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 16, 2019

The Congress party also lauded India for maintaining their unbeaten winning record over Pakistan in the World Cup. Its official Twitter handle said, "Congratulations team India for incomparable victory against Pakistan. You continuously made the country feel proud. Thank you!"

_____ __ ___ _________ __ _____ _______ ___ __ ___ Team India __ _______ _____ ____ ______ ___ __ __________ ____ __ ____ ____ ___

_______ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Znhryj4ytp

- Congress (@INCIndia) June 16, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also expressed joy at India's victory. In a tweet, she said," Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour. "

Congrats to #IndianCricketTeam for a terrific performance & making the country proud. Pakistan lost but they surely made twitter more entertaining with their self deprecating humour.

- Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 16, 2019

Led by Man of the Match Rohit Sharma's superb 140 and Virat Kohli's 77, India posted an unnerving total of 336 for the loss of five wickets from their 50 overs. Pakistan ended up with 212 runs for the loss of six wickets in 40 overs. India maintained their unbeaten World Cup run against Pakistan after their victory via DLS method in Manchester on Sunday.