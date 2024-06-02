New Delhi: Police have arrested one more individual in connection with planning to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. The arrests were made based on the inputs shared by Haryana Police. On Saturday police arrested four members of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Johnny Valmiki, 37-year-old, from Bhiwani.

Bishnoi and his gang were plotting to kill actor Salman Khan and made significant steps after which Navi Mumbai Police arrested four accused earlier in the case, while the fifth arrest was made today.

A gang had plotted to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel and they planned to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier to achieve their goal. The FIR has been registered against 17 individuals.

The police have informed that there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier and due to this, the FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar.

As per the police, they have received information that jailed Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi who is based in Canada and partner Goldie Brar had planned to kill actor Salman Khan by purchasing AK-47, M-16 AK-92 and other weapons from an Pakistani arms supplier.

Police also informed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had made this plan a month before the arrest of two shooters for firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

The detained accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, Navi Mumbai Police said, ANI reported.