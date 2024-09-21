Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2796355https://zeenews.india.com/india/another-train-accident-prevented-fish-plates-keys-found-on-railway-tracks-in-gujarat-2796355.html
NewsIndia
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Another Train Accident Prevented: Fish Plates, Keys Found On Railway Tracks In Gujarat

An attempted train derailment was thwarted near Kim Railway Station in Gujarat's Surat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Another Train Accident Prevented: Fish Plates, Keys Found On Railway Tracks In Gujarat Image: File Photo

An attempted train derailment was discovered and prevented on Saturday after unknown miscreants tampered with a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat.

As per ANI reports citing Western Railway's Vadodara Division, unknown individuals removed the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and placed them back on the same track near Kim railway station.

However, service was shortly restored.

 

 

The foundation work for eight bullet train stations was completed in the state on September 19.

Bullet train project director Pramod Sharma stated that bullet train technology has arrived in India, and they are moving forward with the 'Make in India' initiative.

"The bullet train technology has come to India...we are going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative. It is our duty to tell media about what we are doing...we get positivity and support through this," said Sharma, ANI reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA Video
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA Video
DNA: Tirupati Temple Controversy: Animal Fat in Sacred Laddu?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
DNA Video
DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect
DNA Video
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA Video
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA Video
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed