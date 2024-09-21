Another Train Accident Prevented: Fish Plates, Keys Found On Railway Tracks In Gujarat

An attempted train derailment was discovered and prevented on Saturday after unknown miscreants tampered with a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat.

As per ANI reports citing Western Railway's Vadodara Division, unknown individuals removed the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and placed them back on the same track near Kim railway station.

However, service was shortly restored.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Some unknown person opened the fish plate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near Kim railway station after which the train movement was stopped. Soon the train service started on the line: Western railway, Vadodara Division

The foundation work for eight bullet train stations was completed in the state on September 19.

Bullet train project director Pramod Sharma stated that bullet train technology has arrived in India, and they are moving forward with the 'Make in India' initiative.

"The bullet train technology has come to India...we are going forward through the 'Make in India' initiative. It is our duty to tell media about what we are doing...we get positivity and support through this," said Sharma, ANI reported.