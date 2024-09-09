Another Train Sabotage Attempt: LPG Cylinder, Petrol Bottle Placed On Track To Detail Kalindi Express, Say Police

Indian Railways News: In yet another attempt by rogue elements to claim the lives of passengers by derailing an Indian Railways train, an LPG cylinder was placed on a railway track in Uttar Pradesh. Three weeks ago, dozens of coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed after the train hit a large boulder placed on the track. Days later, iron pieces and cement blocks were placed on a track in Rajasthan's Pali on which the Vande Bharat was expected to pass.

Now, in a similar incident, an attempt was made to detail the Kalindi Express in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the LPG cylinder, a bottle of petrol and a matchbox were also found on the track. It indicates that the attempt was to blow the track as well.

BREAKING : An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading to Bhiwani from Prayagraj, as a cylinder, patrol filled bottled & other explosives found on the rail track near the crossing of Muderi village between Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations on Kanpur-Kasganj route. pic.twitter.com/aqprtYTtKS — Baba Banaras (@RealBababanaras) September 9, 2024

According to Kanpur Police, an LPG cylinder was placed on the track of the Kalindi Kunj Express heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj. The cylinder was placed in the Shivrajpur area. The train struck the cylinder before coming to an abrupt halt on Sunday morning, officials reported.

The impact caused the cylinder to be flung away from the tracks. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied the emergency brakes.

Upon receiving information about the incident around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, senior officials quickly arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation, according to police. The Railway Protection Force and a forensics team are investigating the matter.

The loco pilot immediately informed the guard and the gateman about the incident. The train remained at the site for approximately 20 minutes before being halted again at Bilhaur station for further investigation, according to the ACP. The damaged cylinder has been recovered, and police are actively working to identify those responsible. Authorities have stated that the culprits will face strict action once apprehended.