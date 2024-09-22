Advertisement
INDIAN RAILWAYS

Another Train Sabotage Averted: Gas Cylinder Found On Railway Tracks In Uttar Pradesh

A gas cylinder found on tracks in Kanpur Dehat nearly caused a derailment; an investigation initiated after it was determined empty.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Another Train Sabotage Averted: Gas Cylinder Found On Railway Tracks In Uttar Pradesh

Another shocking incident attempted train derailment was discovered and prevented on Sunday after a gas cylinder was discovered on the tracks in Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at 5:50 am on Sunday at Prempur Station. The goods train travelling from Kanpur to Prayagraj was halted using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted the gas cylinder lying on the tracks.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway reported that the Railway Inspector of Works (IOW), along with security and other teams, examined the gas cylinder and safely removed it from the tracks.

 

 

Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty, CPRO North Central Railway said adding Directions have been given to investigate the matter.

Similar incidents 

On Saturday, train accident prevented after unknown miscreants tampered with a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat. Reportedly, unknown individuals removed the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and placed them back on the same track near Kim railway station.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

