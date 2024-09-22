Another Train Sabotage Averted: Gas Cylinder Found On Railway Tracks In Uttar Pradesh

Another shocking incident attempted train derailment was discovered and prevented on Sunday after a gas cylinder was discovered on the tracks in Kanpur Dehat district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at 5:50 am on Sunday at Prempur Station. The goods train travelling from Kanpur to Prayagraj was halted using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted the gas cylinder lying on the tracks.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway reported that the Railway Inspector of Works (IOW), along with security and other teams, examined the gas cylinder and safely removed it from the tracks.

Uttar Pradesh: A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams… pic.twitter.com/0zwohXABdt — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2024

Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty, CPRO North Central Railway said adding Directions have been given to investigate the matter.

Similar incidents

On Saturday, train accident prevented after unknown miscreants tampered with a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat, Gujarat. Reportedly, unknown individuals removed the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and placed them back on the same track near Kim railway station.