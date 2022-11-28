Ansar-ul-gazatul-hind terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir; arms, ammunition seized

J&K: In a major break-through against terrorists' infrastructure in Kashmir Valley, Sopore Police in north Kashmir along with 22 RR busted the AGuH module by arresting the AGuH Handler of North Kashmir, 4 OGWs cum terrorist associates in Sopore. Incriminating materials, a huge cache of arms, and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

Sopore Police and 22RR created an MVCP grid in Sopore after receiving information from the sister agency about the whereabouts of the primary terrorist handler. People named Mushtaq Ahmed Bhat (Main Handler) of Chanapora, Srinagar, and Ishfaq Ahmed Shah, a resident of Budgam were detained during MVCP 02, they were found to be in possession of incriminating items, weapons, and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, 10 rounds, and 3 grenades.

On further interrogation and development of the information, 02 more terror associates identified as Abdul Majeed Kumar resident of Bernate, Boniyar, and Abdul Rashid Kumar resident of Pattan were also arrested. Incriminating material including 01 Pistol, 01 Magazine, 10 rounds, and 11 Grenades were recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the busted terrorist module of AGuH was being handled by Ahsaan Dar and one more individual named Chaudhary from across the border (PoK).

The module was instructed to ensure that it provides a steady supply of weapons and ammunition in the Kashmir Valley for conducting attacks on outsiders, civilians, and Security Forces to instill fear in the minds of the public. The timely and effective action by Sopore police and 22RR by busting the terrorist module has resulted in averting a possible major tragedy said police.

Additionally, during the second operation in south Kashmir, weapons and ammunition were found in the Pulwama district's Awantipora neighborhood. Police, 42 RR, and CRPF members in Awantipora recovered weapons and ammunition, including 202 AK rounds, three detonators, and 7.62 caliber bullets.