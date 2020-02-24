Anti-CAA protest: Internet services suspended in Aligarh after protesters-police clash

New Delhi: Internet services were suspended in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh after anti-citizenship law protesters clashed with police on Sunday (February 23). The violence broke out in the Uparkot Kotwali area of Aligarh resulting in stone-throwing, a portion of a shop in the area being set on fire, and a police vehicle being vandalised.

The mobile internet was suspended for a six-hour period starting at 6 pm and the same is likely to be extended as authorities try to restore order. According to reports, some police officers were also injured, and a motorcycle belonging to one of the cops was also set ablaze by protesters.

Earlier, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students gathered to block the Aligarh-Moradabad Highway in protest against the police actions.

Aligarh District Magistrate (DM), Chandrabhushan Singh, told ANI, "Protestors pelted stones at Police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them," adding "Some women students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are behind this, we are trying to identify them."

The DM also said that the administration is trying to nab the perpetrators and the damages will be recovered from them, adding that the situation is under control now.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Aligarh range) Preetinder Singh, told PTI that police have detained some persons after the violence, adding that the protesters have been evicted from their "dharna" site.

PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order told ANI that the stone pelting started after a rumour that the police was arresting protesters, adding "Situation is under control now. The incident happened for spreading a rumour that Police are arresting protesters."

"Strict action will be taken against those who are spreading rumours. The probe will be done," Ramasastry added.

Meanwhile, stone-pelting had also taken place in Delhi`s Maujpur area, which is close to Jaffarbad where anti-CAA protests are being held by women. The clash started after two groups, one protesting against the CAA and the other supporting it came face to face in Maujpur on Sunday evening. They started pelted stones at each other. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.