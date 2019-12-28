Anti-Citizenship Act protests: Action against more than 20,000 social media post, 95 cases registered in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: In the wake of violence against the Citizenship Act, Uttar Pradesh Police is continuously seen taking action against those being identified. As per the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Police, they have taken action against nearly 20950 objectionable social media posts and registered 95 cases in the matter, till date. The numbers include 10380 Twitter post, 10339 Facebook post and 181 posts on YouTube.

The process to confiscate the property of those involved in damaging public assets during the protests gained momentum on Friday and UP Police registered a total of 498 cases in this concern. Nearly, 5558 people are taken into custody and 1246 are arrested. The police is further investigating and taking effective action against the identified perpetrators. SIT is constituted to look into the matter.

On Friday(December 27), the districts officials had sent a report to the government of the identified people. The District Magistrates of Lucknow, Meerut, Sambhal, Kanpur Nagar, Firozabad, Rampur, Mau, Muzaffarnagar and Bulandshahr have identified the accused.

The UP Police have also imposed Section 144 in all districts and has banned mobile internet and SMS services in various parts of the state. The mobile internet and SMS services remained suspended till 10 pm, on Friday (December 27). The announcement was made in a notification dated December 26 and undersigned by Additional Chief Secretary, Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

According to the police order, the internet will remain suspended till 6:00 am in Bulandshahar, Bijnor on Saturday, while in Mathura, Sitapur, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad and Sambhal, it will remain suspended till further orders.