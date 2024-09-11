Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2791890https://zeenews.india.com/india/anti-corruption-bureau-unearths-land-scam-in-jammu-slaps-firs-on-officials-2791890.html
NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Anti Corruption Bureau Unearths Land 'Scam' In Jammu, Slaps FIRs On Officials

A total of 10 FIRs were registered followed by searches at 12 locations throughout Jammu and its adjoining areas, a spokesperson of the anti-graft body said.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 11:47 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anti Corruption Bureau Unearths Land 'Scam' In Jammu, Slaps FIRs On Officials Representational Image. (ANI)

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday claimed to have unearthed a land scam involving over 310 kanals of custodian land here which has been allegedly usurped by the land mafia in connivance with government officials, an official said.

A total of 10 FIRs were registered followed by searches at 12 locations throughout Jammu and its adjoining areas, a spokesperson of the anti-graft body said.

He said the ACB achieved success in unearthing the land scam in the Asarwan, Mishriwala, and Bhalwal areas of Jammu district. Another land scam involving 210 kanals of custodian land was unearthed over two months ago.

"Inputs were received that custodian land spread across thousands of kanals at Asarwan, Mishriwala, and Bhalwal Jammu, has been fraudulently grabbed by the land mafia in connivance with revenue and police officials. The revenue records were tampered and the land was sold to various people," the spokesperson said.

He said a formal verification revealed that the power of attorney were obtained from various Pakistan-occupied Kashmir refugees by the conduits of land grabbers after they were allured on the basis of providing additional land and handing over money ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

Thereafter, insertions or additions regarding additional chunks of custodian lands were made in the revenue records by the officials of the Revenue and Custodian Departments, by sheer abuse of their official positions.

These plots were subsequently sold by the conduits and attorney holders to various people, including their own gang leaders and members, by resorting to fraudulent means, thereby causing a huge loss to the government, the spokesperson said.

The ACB has registered 10 formal cases for investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and fraud, he said.

Verification is still in progress to unearth the remaining usurped custodian land by the land mafia, he added.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is imposition of President's rule certain in Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Bahraich - Has the last wolf become more aggressive?
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to provoke Muslims on Waqf?
DNA Video
DNA: After Kanpur, conspiracy to overturn goods train in Ajmer
DNA Video
DNA: Minors were deliberately made to pelt stones in Surat
DNA Video
DNA: Why Rahul Gandhi praises China in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them