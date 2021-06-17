हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Antilia

Antilia bomb scare case: NIA arrests former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

 The Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police was held in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case

Antilia bomb scare case: NIA arrests former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma
A team of NIA arrives to conduct a raid at former encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma’s residence at Andheri (Pic courtesy: PTI)

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, sources said.

According to sources, Sharma is being taken to the JJ Hospital for the medical test and will be produced before a court later today. Earlier, in the day, the NIA had conducted a raid at the residence of the Shiv Sena leader. More details on the matter are awaited. This comes after the NIA had arrested two more persons in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case on June 15.

Last month, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case. Sachin Waze, the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, has been arrested by the NIA earlier.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia.Waze, an API in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police was dismissed from service in May 2021.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AntiliaPradeep Sharmamansukh hirenMukesh Ambani
Next
Story

Haryana school to reopen soon? Here’s latest updates students must know

Must Watch

PT16M23S

Class 12 CBSE: Know how you'll be marked