It is as if Kuber's wealth has been found in Bihar! 44% of the country's gold reserves are in this area. This is what is being demanded from various quarters of the government. This time, the Bihar government has decided to allow the mining of the 'country's largest' gold mine. This was reported by the media quoting a senior official of the state. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has a survey of about 230 million tonnes of gold in Bihar's Jamui district. Along with the gold, they have also reported about 37.6 tonnes of mineral ore. In this context, the Nitish Kumar government has recently decided to launch a gold search in that area of Jamui district. Discussions are reportedly underway with the Centre on the issue.

Bihar Chief Secretary Harjot Kaur told PTI that the central agency had held discussions with the Bihar state mines and geology department on mining. Officials of the Geological Survey of India have also been consulted in this regard.

In which parts of Bihar did this gold mine come to be found?

1. It is learnt that the mines have been found in Karmatia, Jhajha and Sono areas of Jamui district.

2. Union minister Pralhad Joshi had raised the issue of gold mining in Bihar in a written reply in the Lok Sabha last year.

3. The Union minister told the Lok Sabha that 44 per cent of the country's total gold can be found in the mines in Bihar.

4. The total amount of gold could be about 230 million tons.

The Bihar government is likely to sign an MoU with the central agency in the next one month before embarking on the exploration of this huge gold mine. This is according to sources in the Nitish Kumar government. It is learnt that the Bihar government may enter into an agreement with the central agency at the initial stage or G-3 level for exploration of gold.

How was this gold found?

1. No one has ever realised that such a huge gold reserve is hidden under the red soil of the Maoist-dominated Jamui.

2. It has taken 40 years to find the gold reserves here. That's also possible for ants.

3. Legend has it that forty years ago, there was a huge banyan tree in the area. To escape the heat and heat of the sun, ants start building nests under the banyan tree.

4. When the ants began to lift the soil from the bottom, the locals saw tiny particles of yellow shingles mixed in the soil. At that moment, the news spread among the people of the area. That's the beginning of the search.

The highest number of gold in India is found in the state of Karnataka. Kolar gold mine in this state is one of the oldest and major gold mines in India. In 2001, however, the gold mine was closed.

Other Gold Mines Found In India

1. GSI had earlier found a gold mine in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. It was said that 3,500 tons of gold was found there.

2. In 2020, there was an uproar across the country over the news of the gold discovery fair in Sonbhadra. Central leaders tweeted about it. But the GSI later issued a statement saying that this was not the case at all.

3. According to the Geological Survey of India, the last survey was conducted in Sonbhadra in 1999. At that time, 160 kilograms of gold was found.

4. They said the news of the discovery of 3,500 tonnes of gold was rumored.

5. The joke started on the net. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are flooded with memes about gold in Sonbhadra.

Now The Bihar government is looking for gold in Bihar. This is being heard from sources in the Nitish government. However, GSI has not yet given any detailed information on this.