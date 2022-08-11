Cow Smuggling Case: After Partha Chatterjee, another heavyweight leader of Trinamool (TMC) has been caught by the central agency. Anubrata Mandal. After avoiding attendance yesterday, CBI officers reached the Trinamool district president's house in Birbhum at Neechupatti in Bolpur this morning with the court's order. Central forces surrounded Anubrata's house in the morning. CBI officials entered the house and closed the door. The mobile phones of everyone in the house were taken away. After few hours Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader was taken away in a car by CBI. Bengal Leader of opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari attacks Mamata Banerjee for this act. He claims, "Anubrata is a MAFIA. Mamata Banerjee created him."

Locals gathered in front of Birbhum's Trinamool district president's house in Bolpur after receiving news of CBI raid on Anubrata Mandal's house in cow smuggling case. After that, as time goes by, the speculation was increasing, whether the 'BABUBALI' leader going to be arrested today? According to CBI sources, the investigators spoke to Chandranath Adhikari, the doctor of Bolpur Divisional Hospital yesterday. The doctor's statement may be recorded today. According to CBI sources, news sought to know whether he had tried to write prescriptions to the doctor under the influence. The CBI also wants to know on whose instructions the government doctor went to the Trinamool district president's house in Birbhum. Note that Anubrata is already being taken away in the car. According to sources, a medical test will be done. And then it is known that he will be interrogated.

Anubrata Mandal held several important positions in the Trinamool, from the district president to the member of the National Working Committee. And in this case, the TMC are naturally uncomfortable. What will the party do now? Will be on his side or create a distance? Anuvrata's bodyguard Saigal Hossain has already been arrested in the cow smuggling case.