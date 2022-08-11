Anubrata Mandal arrested by CBI in cow smuggling case. CBI raided his house around 10 am on Thursday. Central forces surrounded the house of Anubrata at Bolpur, Neechupatti. All the doors of Anubrata's house were locked from outside. CBI took the phone of everyone in the house. After that the investigators arrested Anubrata. According to CBI sources, he was arrested due to non-cooperation in the investigation.

Anubrata appeared only once in ten summons send by CBI. He avoided the summons on Wednesday as well. Then on Thursday morning, the CBI appeared at Birbhum's Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mandal's house in Bolpur. The CBI went to his house this morning around 10.00 AM and conducted a search for some time. At that time CRPF jawans surrounded the house. Later, the CBI officials left the house with Anubrata Mandal. The name of the bodyguard Saigal Hossain was mentioned in the supplementary charge sheet in the cow smuggling case. The name of Anubrata Mandal was also mentioned.

CBI officers today entered the house of Anubrata and locked the doors from outside. There was a Convoy of 10-12 vehicles of CBI. Trinamool district president's security guards were moved away by central forces. He may be taken to Asansol court today after medical examination.

Cow Smuggling Case: Details of CBI Raid

CBI officials raided Bolpur on Wednesday night. They were at Visva Bharati's Ratankuthi Guest House at night. The CBI held a closed door meeting at the guest house in the morning. Then on Thursday at around 10:15 AM, the officials of the Central Investigation Agency entered the house of Neechupatti of Anubrata Mandal. Birbhum district Trinamool president's house surrounded by CRPF. Anubrata spoke to two CBI officers for about one and a half hours sitting in the second floor room. According to sources, the officials also collected several important documents from his house. After that, Anubrata was arrested. However, so far the CBI has not informed anything about the arrest. It is reported that the arrest memo has not been signed either.

According to CBI sources, earlier Anubrata Mandal was summoned as a witness under Section 160 of CrPC in the cow smuggling case. However, on this day the 'BAHUBALI' Trinamool leader of Birbhum was arrested as an accused under section 41 (A) of CrPC. According to sources, he will be taken to Asansol court on Thursday. However, medical examination will be conducted before appearing in Asansol court. In that case, it is still unknown where his medical check-up will be done.