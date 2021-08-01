Anuradha Chaudhary, known as 'Lady Don' and 'Revolver Rani', held with Kala Jathedi

New Delhi: Anuradha Chaudhary, who is also known as Rajasthan's Lady Don and Revolver Rani, has been held with Delhi's most wanted gangster Kala Jathedi. Anuradha Chaudhary has been accused in over 12 criminal cases and was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on Friday (July 30, 2021).

Chaudhary was also wanted in connection with two FIRs related to abduction, extortion and firing. Besides Lady Don and Revolver Rani, she was also known as 'Madam Minz'.

Chaudhary, an associate of gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a police encounter in 2017 in Rajasthan's Churu district, had a reward of Rs 10,000 over her arrest.

Following Singh's encounter, she had reportedly joined the Jathedi gang.

On Kala Jathedi's arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell-Counter Intelligence) Manishi Chandra informed that for the last six months, various state police, especially Delhi Police's Special Cell and Crime Branch teams were tracing him. He further added that in the last 15 days, his team comprising over 30 police officials were on the ground, and covered a distance of around 10,000 km, switched multiple locations across different states like Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Odisha to nab Jathedi.

Partner in crime, wanted gangster and Lady Don, Revolver Rani Anuradha @ Madam Minz also in police net.. The accused were carrying cumulative reward of Rs. 6,10,000/- on their arrests.. An international criminal alliance’s back is broken.. pic.twitter.com/camSFNaVkO — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) July 31, 2021

"The team got some leads connected to Goa and started trailing him from there. The search led them to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

"The team was finally able to grab footage which showed Kala Jathedi in a Sikh attire along with Chaudhary. Until he was caught, we did not have any positive identifiers nor mobile phone details to trace his exact location," the DCP said.

Police said after escaping from the custody of Haryana Police in February 2020, Jathedi, a resident of Sonipat, was working to expand his network in the national capital and adjoining states.

To divert the attention of the investigators, his associates had spread rumours that he is living abroad.

The duo was produced before a court late Friday night which granted 14 days' police remand for further investigation.

The gangster will also be questioned by the Crime Branch over his alleged links with two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar who is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail for his alleged role in the murder of wrestler Sagar Rana.

Jathedi was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The Delhi Police had also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday rewarded Rs 7 lakh to the team of Special Cell who executed the operation to arrest Jathedi and his associates. Asthana also interacted with the 38 members who caught Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Chaudhary.

Sh Rakesh Asthana @CPDelhi interacted with #DelhiPolice Special @CellDelhi team of 38 personnel that trailed & arrested wanted interstate gangster Kala Jathedi and associate Anuradha in #OperationChakravyuh across 10 states. Praised the action, sanctioned ₹7 lakh reward to team. pic.twitter.com/9MmdYKmAjD — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 31, 2021

(With agency inputs)

