Any unilateral attempt to change status quo along LAC not acceptable: India on border row with China in eastern Ladakh

Amid the border tension with China, India on Thursday asserted that any unilateral attempt to change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is not acceptable. Addressing a press conference, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India and China remain committed to complete disengagement, adding that both sides will redeploy to posts at the LAC.

A statement said, "The disengagement process currently underway in the western sector is specifically aimed at addressing face-off situations and close-up deployments of troops along the LAC. It is based on an understanding between the senior military commanders. Both sides have agreed at specific points to re-deploy towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC."

It also said, "These are mutually agreed reciprocal actions to be taken by both sides. And as I have already conveyed, it is an ongoing process. This mutual re-deployment should not be misrepresented. There is absolutely no change with respect to India’s position on the Line of Actual Control. We are fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC. Any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC are not acceptable."

India and China have been engaged in discussions through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation along the LAC in India-China border areas, added the MEA.

"As you are aware, the Special Representatives (SRs) of India and China on the boundary question--National Security Advisor of India (NSA) Ajit Doval and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi had a telephone conversation on July 5. A meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was also held on July 10," the MEA stated.

"In these meetings, the two sides have agreed on complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with bilateral agreements and protocols," further said the MEA.

"In this context, the Indian and Chinese Senior Commanders held their fourth meeting at Chushul on July 14. The Commanders reviewed the progress of implementation of the ongoing disengagement process and also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement at the earliest," also said the MEA.

"The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas. The two sides will continue their diplomatic and military engagements to achieve these outcomes. The process of disengagement along the LAC is complex and therefore, unsubstantiated and inaccurate reports need to be avoided," further said the MEA.