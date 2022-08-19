AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the complete counseling schedule for the first phase on the official website, eapcet-sche.aponline.in. Candidates who passed the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam will be entitled to enroll in counselling. Candidates should be aware that the schedule is only for the first phase. The online payment of the processing fee and registrations begins on August 22, 2022 and ends on August 30, 2022. The online verification will begin on August 23, 2022 and will end on August 31, 2022.

According to the notice, qualified and eligible AP EAMCET 2022 candidates who wish to seek admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses are advised that the web counselling process, which includes online payment and registration, online document verification, and option entry, will take place from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022.

AP EAMCET 2022: CounselLing schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration August 22 to August 30, 2022 Online Verification of uploaded Certificates August 23 to August 31, 2022 Exercising the Web-Options by the candidates August 28 to September 2, 2022 Change of Options for the candidates 3-Sep-22 Allotment of Seats 9-Jun-22 Self-Reporting & Reporting at college September 6 to September 12 Commencement of classwork 12-Sep-22

Candidates should be aware that the processing cost for OC/BC candidates is Rs.1200, while the charge for SC/ST candidates is Rs.600. On the website, sche.ap.gov.in, you can pay the fees using any method, such as a debit card, credit card, or net banking. The forms must also be filed using the same website. Candidates should be aware that registration and payment of fees will begin on August 22, 2022, with the deadline for submission on August 30, 2022. Everyone is recommended to submit the forms on time and carefully read the instructions.