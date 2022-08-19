NewsIndia
AP EAMCET COUNSELLING 2022

AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Schedule released on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check latest updates here

AP EAMCET 2022: The counselling schedule for the first phase has been released for the M.P.C stream on the official website, eapcet.sche.aptonline.in, check the full schedule below.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP EAMCET 2022 Counseling Schedule released on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in- Check latest updates here

AP EAMCET 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE, has released the complete counseling schedule for the first phase on the official website, eapcet-sche.aponline.in. Candidates who passed the AP EAMCET 2022 Exam will be entitled to enroll in counselling. Candidates should be aware that the schedule is only for the first phase. The online payment of the processing fee and registrations begins on August 22, 2022 and ends on August 30, 2022. The online verification will begin on August 23, 2022 and will end on August 31, 2022. 

According to the notice, qualified and eligible AP EAMCET 2022 candidates who wish to seek admission into B.E/B.Tech/Pharmacy courses are advised that the web counselling process, which includes online payment and registration, online document verification, and option entry, will take place from August 22, 2022 to September 3, 2022. ALSO READ: RSCIT Exam Results 2022 DECLARED by VMOU at rkcl.vmou.ac.in: Direct link here

AP EAMCET 2022: CounselLing schedule

Online Payment of Processing Fee cum Registration August 22 to August 30, 2022
Online Verification of uploaded Certificates August 23 to August 31, 2022
Exercising the Web-Options by the candidates August 28 to September 2, 2022
Change of Options for the candidates 3-Sep-22
Allotment of Seats 9-Jun-22
Self-Reporting & Reporting at college September 6 to September 12
Commencement of classwork 12-Sep-22

Candidates should be aware that the processing cost for OC/BC candidates is Rs.1200, while the charge for SC/ST candidates is Rs.600. On the website, sche.ap.gov.in, you can pay the fees using any method, such as a debit card, credit card, or net banking. The forms must also be filed using the same website. Candidates should be aware that registration and payment of fees will begin on August 22, 2022, with the deadline for submission on August 30, 2022. Everyone is recommended to submit the forms on time and carefully read the instructions.

 

Live Tv

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022eamcet counsellingap amcet 2022 counsellingAP EAMCET counsellingcounsellingap eamcet counselling dates 2022ap counselling dateseamcet counselling datesAP Eamcet counselling dateeamcet results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?