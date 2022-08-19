RSCIT Exam Results 2022 DECLARED by VMOU at rkcl.vmou.ac.in: Direct link here

RSCIT Exam 2022 Results: Rajasthan State Certificate of Information Technology, RSCIT exam result 2022 is released for the July 31, 2022 exam. The RSCIT result link 2022 has been activated on the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Candidates who took the RSCIT exam 2022 can check and get their results using their Roll Number and date of birth from the official website. Candidates can view their RSCIT 2022 results by clicking on the direct link provided below.

Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited, RKCL, held the RSCIT test on July 31, 2022, and students needed at least 405 points to pass. The official website is where candidates can view their results. ALSO READ: NTA AIAPGET 2022 application form filling extended at aiapget.nta.nic.in- Check latest update here

RSCIT Exam 2022 Results: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Alternatively, click on the direct link mentioned below

The RSCIT result link will be flashed on the screen

Click on the link and a new webpage would open

Now, click on the RSCIT Result July 31 2022 result link

A new login page would open

Enter your Roll Number or Name along with the date of birth or DOB.

RSCIT Result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future references

Candidates who pass the RSCIT exam will be awarded an RSCIT certificate and be entitled to apply for government positions. The RSCIT result is used to determine eligibility for various government jobs.